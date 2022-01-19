Giants request interview with Dan Quinn

Getty Images

The Giants have made their first request for a head coaching interview and it is for a guy who helped ensure that Joe Judge would be fired at the end of the 2021 season.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Giants have requested an interview with Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. The Cowboys handed the Giants two of their 13 losses during the regular season. Dallas held the Giants to 26 points in those games while forcing six turnovers.

Quinn has been the most popular candidate in this head coaching cycle. He has interviewed or will interview with the Bears, Broncos, Dolphins, and Vikings, but turned down the chance to speak with the Jaguars.

The Giants had held off on issuing interview requests for head coaches while prioritizing their General Manager search. That search has moved to a second round with three candidates landing second interviews and some or all of those candidates may have Quinn on their list of preferred head coaching candidates.