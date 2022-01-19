Howie Roseman: Jalen Hurts has done enough to be Eagles starter in 2022

Getty Images

Though they had an early exit, the Eagles made it to the postseason in 2021 — their first season with Nick Sirianni as a head coach and Jalen Hurts as their full-time starting quarterback.

In a season-ending press conference on Wednesday, General Manager Howie Roseman said he feels like Hurts showed enough during 2021 to declare him the starter entering 2022.

“We talk about Jalen and the growth he had, really first-year starter, second-year player, leading this team to the playoffs — tremendously impressed with his work ethic, his leadership,” Roseman said. “The last time we talked was during camp and we said we wanted to see him take the bull by the horns and he certainly did that.”

Asked to clarify if that means Hurts is the starter for 2022, Roseman answered, “Yes.”

Hurts completed 61 percent of his passes for 3,144 yards with 16 touchdowns and nine interceptions in 15 games. He also led Philadelphia with 784 yards rushing and 10 rushing TDs.

Roseman said it’s incumbent on the Eagles to build around Hurts so he can excel heading into his third season in the league.

“I think for us, we’ve got to do whatever we can to continue to help him develop,” Roseman said. “And how do we do that? By surrounding him with really good players, players who continue to grow. … That’s on us to continue to build this team.”