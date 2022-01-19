Janoris Jenkins doesn’t practice for Titans Wednesday

Getty Images

The Titans made a pair of additions to their injury report after Wednesday’s practice and both players did not take part in practice.

Cornerback Janoris Jenkins was added to the report with an ankle injury that’s been an issue for him for several weeks. Jenkins missed two games during the second half of the season because of his ankle and remained on the injury report while playing in the final three games of the regular season.

Jenkins started 13 of the 14 games he played this season. He had 54 tackles, an interception, and a forced fumble.

Linebacker Derick Roberson missed practice for non-injury reasons. Defensive lineman Teair Tart (ankle) was out of practice for the second straight day while defensive lineman Naquan Jones (knee) and cornerback Buster Skrine (hamstring) remained limited participants.