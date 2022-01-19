Jimmy Garoppolo has a full practice Wednesday, Nick Bosa limited

Getty Images

49ers defensive lineman Nick Bosa took a step toward returning to action this weekend. He had a limited practice Wednesday.

Bosa was diagnosed with a concussion during Sunday’s game against the Cowboys. He did not practice Tuesday.

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (right shoulder/right thumb) was upgraded to full participation after being limited Tuesday.

All 53 players practiced Wednesday.

Linebacker Marcell Harris (Achilles), cornerback Ambry Thomas (knee) and defensive lineman Jordan Willis (ankle) were limited.

Linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (knee), linebacker Dre Greenlaw (groin), safety Talanoa Hufanga (knee), running back Elijah Mitchell (knee) and linebacker Fred Warner (ankle) were full participants.

The 49ers held off the Cowboys 23-17 despite Bosa playing only 23 of 72 snaps and Warner 59.