Mario Addison limited with shoulder injury

Getty Images

The Bills enter the week of their Divisional round matchup against the Chiefs pretty healthy, with a nearly clean injury report.

Only defensive end Mario Addison was on Wednesday’s practice report, as he was limited in the session with a shoulder injury.

Addison suffered the injury in the second half of Saturday’s victory over the Patriots.

A veteran defender in his 11th season, Addison has been an important rotational player for the Bills over the last two seasons. He’s appeared in every game for the club this season, recording a team-leading 7.0 sacks in the regular season. He also had eight tackles for loss and a pair of forced fumbles.

Otherwise, the team had no injuries to report across its 53-man roster.