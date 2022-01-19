Marquez Valdes-Scantling doesn’t practice, David Bakhtiari returns

Getty Images

The Packers had a couple of changes to their participation levels at Wednesday’s practice and one of them was a move in the wrong direction.

Wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling was a limited participant on Tuesday because of a back injury, but he was out of practice entirely on Wednesday. Thursday will bring another practice session before the Packers issue any injury designations for Saturday’s home game against the 49ers.

Valdes-Scantling was injured in the regular season finale. He finished the year with 26 catches for 430 yards and three touchdowns.

Left tackle David Bakhtiari didn’t practice on Tuesday in what head coach Matt LaFleur called a “load management” decision after he made his long-awaited return from last season’s torn ACL in Week 18.

Cornerback Jaire Alexander (shoulder) remained a limited participant. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers (toe), linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (elbow), running back Aaron Jones (knee), and right tackle Billy Turner (knee) fully participated for the second straight day.