Report: Ed Dodds withdraws from Bears G.M. search

Getty Images

The Bears reportedly have one less name to consider for their General Manager opening.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Colts assistant G.M. Ed Dodds has told the team that he’s withdrawing his name from consideration. Dodds interviewed with the team earlier this week.

It’s not clear if Dodds is planning to remain with the Colts or if he’s putting full effort into landing another job. The Raiders requested permission to interview him for the vacancy created by Mike Mayock’s firing earlier this week.

The Bears have interviewed a number of candidates for the job since firing Ryan Pace after the end of the regular season. They are also looking for a new head coach and holding interviews for that position at the same time as they meet potential General Managers.