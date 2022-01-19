Rich Bisaccia meeting with Mark Davis today

Getty Images

Raiders owner Mark Davis has not made clear what his plans are for interim head coach Rich Bisaccia, but things may become clearer today.

Bisaccia will meet with Davis today and have a chance to make the case that he deserves to be hired for the full-time head coaching job, according to multiple reports.

Realistically, the case was made by the 13 games Bisaccia coached. There’s not much that Bisaccia can say in a meeting that would outweigh what Davis observed by Bisaccia coaching the Raiders to a 7-5 record in the regular season, as well as an 0-1 record in the playoffs, after Jon Gruden was fired five games into the regular season.

With Mike Mayock, who was fired as Raiders General Manager this week, word leaked that the Raiders had started looking for his successor before Mayock’s firing had been announced. At the very least, if Bisaccia is out of the running, Davis ought to let him know before pursuing anyone else.