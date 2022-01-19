Ryan Jensen, Tristan Wirfs wouldn’t have practiced Wednesday

Getty Images

The Buccaneers only held a walkthrough practice on Wednesday and they would have been missing a couple of key pieces of their offensive line if they had held a full session.

Head coach Bruce Arians said that center Ryan Jensen and right tackle Tristan Wirfs would not have practiced. Jensen remained in last Sunday’s win over the Eagles after injuring his leg and Wirfs was forced out of the game with an ankle injury.

Arians said on Monday that the availability of both players for this weekend’s game against the Rams will be determined later in the week. A change in status when the team actually practices would be a step toward the lineup for both players.

Wide receiver Cyril Grayson, running back Ronald Jones, cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting, wide receiver Breshad Perriman, and edge rusher Jason Pierre-Paul also wouldn’t have participated in a full practice. Grayson, Jones, and Murphy-Bunting were all out last weekend.