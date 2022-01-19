Sean McVay: Andrew Whitworth not ruled out for Sunday

Getty Images

Rams left tackle Andrew Whitworth was sidelined for most of Monday’s win over the Cardinals after suffering a leg injury on the team’s first offensive play.

He came back in for a few series but did not play in the second half of the contest as Joe Noteboom took over at left tackle.

On Wednesday, Los Angeles head coach Sean McVay told reporters in his press conference that Whitworth has not been ruled out for Sunday’s Divisional contest against the Buccaneers.

Via Stu Jackson of the team’s website, McVay noted that Whitworth has “some swelling in that knee and that ankle,” adding that it was a “miracle” that the injury wasn’t more serious.

If Whitworth cannot play, then Noteboom is expected to start for L.A. at left tackle.

The Rams’ full injury report will be released later on Wednesday.