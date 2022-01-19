Taylor Rapp remains out of practice for Rams

Getty Images

The Rams had to bring Eric Weddle out of retirement for their first playoff game because of injuries at safety and the outlook at the position hasn’t changed as they head toward Sunday’s game in Tampa.

Jordan Fuller remains on injured reserve and Taylor Rapp missed another practice on Wednesday. Rapp is in the concussion protocol, so he’ll need to progress through that process before he’ll have any chance of returning to action.

Left tackle Andrew Whitworth (knee) and running back Buddy Howell (hamstring) were the other players out of practice. Whitworth has not been ruled out, but the outlook for the week doesn’t look overly bright at this point in the week.

Wide receiver Brandon Powell (ribs), linebacker Troy Reeder (ankle), and wide receiver Ben Skowronek (back) were limited participants.