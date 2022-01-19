Titans put Greg Mabin on COVID-19 reserve

Getty Images

After no active players went on the COVID-19 reserve list on Monday or Tuesday, a player has landed on the list on Wednesday.

Titans cornerback Greg Mabin was placed on COVID-19 reserve today.

Mabin played in five games during the regular season, with two starts. There’s a good chance he won’t be active for Saturday’s game against the Bengals even if he is cleared to return from COVID-19.

The NFL is not regularly testing players who are either fully vaccinated or have tested positive within the last 90 days, which is almost every player in the NFL. Players who report symptoms are tested.