With six sacks in last five games, Von Miller excited for his next challenge in Tom Brady

When Von Miller arrived on the Rams in a mid-season trade with the Broncos, it took him a little time to find his fit in the defense. But Miller now has six sacks in the Rams’ last five games, and he says everything is coming together.

“We’re just jelling at the right time. We’ve been doing the same thing since I’ve got here, and it’s working,” Miller said.

Miller expects the Rams to have their toughest challenge yet on Sunday against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers.

“It’s tough. We’re going to need all 11 guys,” Miller said. “Tom sees the whole field. We all know about Tom in the playoffs. He’s incredible. We’ve got to play our best ball to have a chance, but if we can play our best ball I like our opportunity.”

has faced Brady in the playoffs twice before, with Miller’s Broncos getting blown out by Brady’s Patriots in the 2012 divisional round, and Miller getting 2.5 sacks on Brady as the Broncos beat the Patriots in the 2016 AFC Championship Game. Miller is excited for their rubber match on Sunday.