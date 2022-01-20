Antonio Brown: “There’s nothing wrong with my mental health”

Getty Images

In the aftermath of Antonio Brown‘s in-game exit from the Buccaneers, the organization (including quarterback Tom Brady, repeatedly) suggested that Brown was experiencing a mental-health challenge. Appearing on the new episode of the I Am Athlete podcast, which debuts Monday, Brown insists that he has no such issues.

“Why every time something happens bad, or how someone reacts, ‘Aw, he’s crazy, there’s something wrong with his mental health,'” Brown says in the episode, via TMZ.com. “There’s nothing wrong with my mental health. Someone told me to get the f–k out of here. I’m not passive-aggressive.”

Brown emphasizes during the interview his contention that coach Bruce Arians tried to get Brown to play when he didn’t believe he physically could, and that Arians then kicked Brown off the team on the spot.

“An NFL Super Bowl team coach told a guy on the team who’s playing hurt ‘get the f–k out of here,'” Brown said.

Brown’s claims take on a different vibe in the aftermath of Sunday’s interaction between coach Bruce Arians and safety Andrew Adams, which resulted in a $50,000 fine. Still, Brown’s decision to keep talking about the end of his time in Tampa won’t make it any easier for him to get another NFL job.

Yes, talent always finds a way. That said, no coach will want to be the next one to be the target of Brown’s complaint once it inevitably ends.