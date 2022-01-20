Bears interview Reggie McKenzie, Byron Leftwich

Getty Images

The Bears interviewed Reggie McKenzie and Byron Leftwich on Thursday, the team announced.

McKenzie is one of at least 10 candidates for the General Manager job to replace Ryan Pace; Leftwich became the seventh coaching candidate to interview with the team to replace Matt Nagy.

McKenzie boasts 28 years of experience as an NFL executive, including the past three as a senior personnel executive with the Dolphins.

He previously spent 18 seasons with the Packers as a pro personnel assistant (1994-96), pro personnel director (1997-2007) and director of football operations (2008-11). McKenzie left Green Bay in 2012 to become the Raiders’ General Manager.

McKenzie held that job through 2018.

Leftwich is in his third season as the Buccaneers’ offensive coordinator. He started his coaching career with the Cardinals as an intern in 2016 before being promoted to quarterbacks coach in 2017.

Leftwich played nine NFL seasons as a quarterback with the Jaguars (2003-06), Falcons (2007), Steelers (2008, 2010, 2012) and Buccaneers (2009).