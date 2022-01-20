Bengals have only one player with a designation: Stanley Morgan is questionable

Getty Images

Bengals coach Zac Taylor said earlier in the day that defensive end Trey Hendrickson has cleared concussion protocol. He went through a full practice Thursday and has no status for Saturday’s game against the Titans.

Hendrickson had a sack and a tackle in 33 snaps Saturday before his concussion. He led the team with 14 sacks and 27 quarterback hits in 16 regular-season games.

All 53 players practiced Thursday, with receiver Stanley Morgan (hamstring) the only one who was limited. He also is the only player with a designation.

The Bengals list Morgan as questionable, though Taylor earlier expressed optimism about Morgan’s availability.

Nose tackle Josh Tupou (knee) returned to a full practice Thursday and has no designation.