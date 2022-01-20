Braxton Berrios, Jets have talked about new contract

Getty Images

The Jets’ lone All-Pro player from the 2021 season has had talks with the team about a new contract.

Braxton Berrios was selected as the first-team kick returner in voting conducted by the Associated Press after leading the league with an average of 30.4 yards per return and taking one kick back for a touchdown. Berrios said on Pardon My Take that he and the Jets have spoken about a deal that would bring him back to the team for a fourth season.

Berrios said “we’ll see what happens” in those discussions while adding that he thinks the Jets are moving the right way with head coach Robert Saleh.

“Truly, truly, I think they’re heading in a very good direction,” Berrios said, via SNY.tv. “I love the coaching staff there. Most of ’em, they’re young, they know what they’re doing, communicate well and Saleh is a phenomenal coach.”

In addition to his kick return work, Berrios caught 46 passes for 431 yards and two touchdowns and ran seven times for 40 yards and two scores.