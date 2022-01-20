Broncos raising prices of most non-club tickets

Getty Images

The Broncos will be hiring a new head coach in the near future and many of the team’s fans will have to pay more for the chance to see how that coach fares in home games next season.

In a letter to season ticket holders, the Broncos announced that they will be raising prices for some of their non-club seats for the 2022 season. Mike Klis of KUSA reports that 58 percent of those seats will cost more for the coming season while 39 percent will be unchanged and three percent will see a decrease.

Raising prices after five straight losing seasons would seem to be a tough sell, but Klis notes that the team is still trying to make up for lost revenue due to COVID restrictions on attendance during the 2020 season.

The Broncos are expected to be sold soon and the team’s fans will likely be hoping that the change in leadership on the field and in the front office means that their money goes toward a winning team sooner rather than later.