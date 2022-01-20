Chiefs sign former Raiders first-round pick Damon Arnette to reserve/futures contract

Getty Images

The Chiefs will take a look at former Raiders first-round pick Damon Arnette.

Arnette, a cornerback who went to the Raiders with the 19th overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft, was a huge disappointment and was released in November of 2021 after a video surfaced of him displaying a gun and making threats. But the Chiefs decided to give Arnette a chance by signing him to a reserve/futures contract today, according to Field Yates of ESPN.

Unlike standard contracts, reserve/futures contracts don’t put players on the active roster, so Arnette won’t be playing for the Chiefs during the postseason. Instead, the reserve/futures contract means he will be on the Chiefs’ 90-player offseason roster.

Arnette has talent and may prove to be able to put his problems behind him and contribute in the NFL. The Chiefs think he’s worth giving a chance, in a low-risk move.