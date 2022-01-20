Chiefs’ Willie Gay arrested for misdemeanor criminal damage

Getty Images

Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay was arrested for a misdemeanor on Wednesday night.

Gay was arrested at around 10:30 p.m. in Overland Park, Kansas, in a misdemeanor criminal damage case, the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office said, via KCTV.

There has been no information about the details of the charges against Gay, who was booked into the Johnson County Detention Center and remains there awaiting bond.

The 23-year-old Gay was a second-round draft pick in 2020 and is a starter, although in Sunday’s game against the Steelers he logged his fewest snaps of the season, and there were questions after the game about why he didn’t play more. It is unclear what his status will be for this week’s game against the Bills.