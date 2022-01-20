David Bakhtiari, Marquez Valdes-Scantling aren’t practicing Thursday

Getty Images

Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari sat out practice for “load management” reasons on Tuesday and worked on a limited basis Wednesday, but he’s back on the sideline Thursday.

Bakhtiari tore his ACL at the end of last season and had arthroscopic surgery during the season that delayed his regular season debut until Week 18. The team has worked to limit the strain on his knee since he returned to practice during the season, so he may be out for the same reasons as Tuesday. The release of injury designations later in the day will provide some hint to that answer.

Wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling was also out of practice Thursday. He hurt his back in Week 18 and practiced on Tuesday before sitting out on Wednesday.

Everyone else on the Packers active roster was practicing. Wide receiver Randall Cobb and edge rushers Whitney Mercilus and Za'Darius Smith were also practicing and could be activated from injured reserve in time to play this weekend.