David Bakhtiari questionable, Marquez Valdes-Scantling doubtful

Getty Images

Left tackle David Bakhtiari‘s return to the Packers’ lineup in Week 18 offered promise about his availability for the postseason. Two weeks later, however, Bakhtiari’s status is in question.

Bakhtiari, who played 27 snaps against the Lions in the regular-season finale in his return from a torn ACL last season, missed practices Tuesday and Thursday. He was limited Wednesday.

The Packers list Bakhtiari as questionable.

“He’s working his tail off,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN. “And we’ll see where he’s at.”

LaFleur said the team’s medical staff has cleared right tackle Billy Turner to return. Turner missed the last month of the regular season with a knee injury.

The Packers list receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (back) as doubtful. He injured his back in the Week 18 game against the Lions and practiced on Tuesday before sitting out the other two practices.

The team will have receiver Randall Cobb, whom the Packers activated off injured reserve Thursday. Cobb underwent core-muscle surgery last month.

“The past four years I’ve been watching the playoffs from the couch,” Cobb said. “I haven’t seen the playoffs since 2016, so I’m really excited for the opportunity to be out there and help contribute.”

Cobb took the roster spot of defensive lineman Kingsley Keke, whom the Packers waived Wednesday. The team will have to make roster moves Friday if they activate outside linebackers Za'Darius Smith (back) and Whitney Mercilus (biceps), from injured reserve.

Cornerback Jaire Alexander, who is on the roster but hasn’t played since Week 4 because of a shoulder injury, is questionable.