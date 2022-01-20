Dion Dawkins: No disrespect, but F everybody

Getty Images

Though the Bills had some dominant performances early in the season, there were periods where the club experienced a lull.

They lost three of five games from Weeks 9 to 14, including a 9-6 loss in Jacksonville and a 41-15 loss to the Colts at home.

But things started to turn for the Bills in the second half of their Dec. 12 loss to the Buccaneers. The club forced an overtime period after going into halftime down 24-3. Buffalo lost that game, but hasn’t fallen since.

Still, in that 2-3 stretch, the Bills’ offensive line took some heat. But after a 47-17 victory over the Patriots in the wild card round, left tackle Dion Dawkins didn’t pull any punches when describing the unit’s performance on Thursday.

“The world dropped us,” Dawkins said, via Joe Buscaglia of TheAthletic.com. “The world dropped us on our head, and it was only us that could pick us up.

“No disrespect, but F everybody.”

It’s quite the sentiment, but it’s the kind of attitude and confidence the Bills can use to beat the Chiefs and fuel a Super Bowl run.