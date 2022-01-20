Eric Bieniemy set to interview with Broncos Friday

Getty Images

Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy will be spending some time with a divisional rival on Friday.

Mike Klis of KUSA reports that the Broncos are set to interview Bieniemy for their head coaching vacancy. It’s the first interview of this hiring cycle for Bieniemy, who has interviewed for several other teams in recent years.

The Bieniemy interview will take place in person. The Broncos are interviewing Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan and Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell remotely on Thursday.

They’ve also interviewed Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, Packers quarterbacks coach Luke Getsy, Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, Patriots defensive coordinator Jerod Mayo, Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, and Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

Klis reports the team may now be moving on to a second round of interviews as they move closer to choosing their next head coach.