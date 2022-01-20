Jackrabbit Jenkins set to play against Bengals

Getty Images

Titans cornerback Jackrabbit Jenkins missed Wednesday’s practice with an ankle injury but he is still set to play against the Bengals on Saturday.

While head coach Mike Vrabel said earlier that no one had been ruled out for Tennessee, the club’s injury report revealed Jenkins was a full participant in Thursday’s session. He has no game status for Saturday.

Jenkins appeared in 14 regular-season games with 13 starts for Tennessee. He recorded 54 tackles with six passes defensed, an interception, and a forced fumble.

The Titans have just one player with a game status, as defensive lineman Teair Tart is questionable with an ankle injury. He was limited in all three days of practice.

Defensive lineman Nyquan Jones (ankle) and cornerback Buster Skrine (hamstring) were full participants in all three days of practice and have no game status.

Because running back Derrick Henry has not yet been activated off injured reserve to the 53-man roster, he does not have a game status. Vrabel said the Titans would make a decision on Friday regarding Henry’s availability.