Jimmy Garoppolo has no designation, Nick Bosa “looking good” to play

Getty Images

49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (right shoulder/right thumb) had another full practice Thursday and is set to start against the Packers on Saturday night.

Garoppolo has no designation.

Garoppolo injured his shoulder in the second quarter of the win over Dallas while trying to protect his thumb as he hit the ground. In the second half, he completed only 5 of 11 passes for 39 yards with an interception that allowed the Cowboys back in the game. The 49ers held on for a 23-17 victory.

He was limited Tuesday before being a full participant in the final two practices of the week.

The 49ers list Nick Bosa as questionable, but coach Kyle Shanahan said “it’s looking good” for the defensive end to clear concussion protocol in time to play. Bosa was a full participant Thursday.

Defensive end Jordan Willis (ankle) and cornerback Ambry Thomas (knee) also are questionable. Both were limited Thursday.

Linebacker Fred Warner (ankle) has no designation.