Jon Gruden’s case against the NFL goes to court on February 23

Getty images

The first battle in former Raiders coach Jon Gruden’s lawsuit against the NFL will land in court next month.

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, a hearing will be held on the motions filed Wednesday by the NFL on February 23, with Judge Nancy Allf presiding.

Between now and then, Gruden’s lawyers will file a response to the motion to dismiss the case entirely and the motion to compel arbitration of his claims.

Judge Allf commenced her law practice in 1983. She was elected to the bench in 2010.

Gruden claims that the NFL deliberately leaked emails he sent to former Washington executive Bruce Allen in order to force Gruden’s ouster. The emails came from a 650,000-document cache that the league regards as confidential and refuses to make available for public inspection.

Frankly, the league can’t have it both ways. Either the documents should be released in full, or whoever leaked just enough of them to bring down Gruden should be accountable.