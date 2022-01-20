Jordan Poyer: Chiefs offense more patient than in regular season meeting

USA TODAY Sports

The Bills lost in Arrowhead Stadium in the playoffs last season, but their last visit to Kansas City was a more successful one.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw two interceptions and lost a fumble in a 38-20 Bills win. The game was part of a 3-4 Chiefs start that led some to question if they’d make it back to the postseason, but things swung in the other direction over the final 10 games of the year.

The Chiefs won nine of those games and the offense went from turning the ball over in bunches to being something closer to what we’ve grown accustomed to seeing over the last three seasons. Bills safety Jordan Poyer shared his thoughts on what the Chiefs are doing differently now.

“I think they’re a little bit more patient with their offense,” Poyer said, via the team’s website. “I think, earlier on in the season for whatever reason, maybe some of the check-downs they weren’t hitting early on. But now they’re able to . . . Pat seems like he’s able to be a little more patient with the ball in his hands. He’s not forcing huge throws down the field. If it’s not there, he’s checking it down.”

The Bills had their own 3-4 rough patch in the middle of the season, but have won five straight heading into the weekend. If current trends hold on both sides, that sets the stage for a memorable matchup on Sunday.