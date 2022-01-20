Melvin Ingram would love to remain with Chiefs, but not looking that far in future

Getty Images

One of the big differences between the current Chiefs team and the one that lost to the Bills early in the regular season is how the Chiefs defense has been playing.

The arrival of edge rusher Melvin Ingram has played a big role in that change. The Chiefs lost just one of the 10 games he played and they allowed 16 points a game in his nine regular season appearances after being acquired in a trade with the Steelers.

Ingram can’t get all the credit, but his arrival helped allow defensive tackle Chris Jones move back inside on a full-time basis and the ripple effect has been a positive one. Any thoughts of trying to extend that impact into next season will remain on hold for a while, however.

“I’ve definitely got a lot of desire, but that’s looking too far ahead in the future,” Ingram said, via Pete Grathoff of the Kansas City Star. “I’ve never been a person that looked far in the future. . . . I came here to try to win a Super Bowl, and and that’s what my goals are set on.”

Should the Chiefs achieve that goal, they’d be on a run of three straight Super Bowl appearances with two wins in the last three years. If Ingram’s front and center in that effort, chances of an encore would look a lot better.