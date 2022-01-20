Michael Irvin: Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott, CeeDee Lamb didn’t show up for Cowboys

Getty Images

Hall of Fame Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin was not impressed with what he saw from the Cowboys’ best players in Sunday’s postseason loss to the 49ers.

Irvin said on the Stacking the Box podcast that whether it was his teams in the 1990s or the teams in the NFL this year, star players need to step up in the biggest games. And Irvin called out the Cowboys’ star players for not stepping up.

“Every team you look at, the stars of the team showed up and played,” Irvin said. “You can’t win in this game if your stars don’t show up and play. It’s Dak Prescott, 69 passer rating. Ezekiel Elliott, 31 rushing yards. CeeDee Lamb, 21 yards on one reception.”

Irvin said those players need to look at themselves for why the Cowboys’ season is over.

“They had the star players playing like role players,” Irvin said. “That’s why they’ve got their butts sitting at home.”