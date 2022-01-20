Michael Irvin: Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott, CeeDee Lamb didn’t show up for Cowboys

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 20, 2022, 4:00 PM EST
Hall of Fame Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin was not impressed with what he saw from the Cowboys’ best players in Sunday’s postseason loss to the 49ers.

Irvin said on the Stacking the Box podcast that whether it was his teams in the 1990s or the teams in the NFL this year, star players need to step up in the biggest games. And Irvin called out the Cowboys’ star players for not stepping up.

“Every team you look at, the stars of the team showed up and played,” Irvin said. “You can’t win in this game if your stars don’t show up and play. It’s Dak Prescott, 69 passer rating. Ezekiel Elliott, 31 rushing yards. CeeDee Lamb, 21 yards on one reception.”

Irvin said those players need to look at themselves for why the Cowboys’ season is over.

“They had the star players playing like role players,” Irvin said. “That’s why they’ve got their butts sitting at home.”

7 responses to “Michael Irvin: Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott, CeeDee Lamb didn’t show up for Cowboys

  1. Now Michael,let’s not hurt the feelings of our new generation of players playing in the NFL. They have feeling you know.

  2. Taking after the owner, president and GM, those three and many others are happy just being part of the Dallas Cowboys brand. Things will change when Jerry demands something in return — which we all know means never.

  3. Can’t dispute facts. Unless it’s a crappy team Prescott looks confused on the field. Elliot just plain doesn’t care and Lamb just seems starstruck.

  4. Within the animal kingdom are a number of species known to eat their own. Most of the time it’s an uncomfortable thing to watch.
    However, when it happens within the Dallas Cowboys family, well that’s just entertaining stuff.
    For what it’s worth, while I don’t often have much use for Michael Irvin, the man is not wrong in this case.

  6. Losing has become acceptable in Dallas under 27 years of Jerry’s reign. It was never acceptable under Jimmy. Players are content with just wearing the star on their head and getting treated like gods in the Metroplex. You can’t win unless you hate losing more than winning.

