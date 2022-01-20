Mike Vrabel: Derrick Henry progressing well, decision coming Friday

Getty Images

Titans running back Derrick Henry completed the practice week without any issues involving his foot and all signs point to him playing against the Bengals on Saturday, but final word won’t be coming on Thursday.

Head coach Mike Vrabel said at his press conference that Henry is progressing well after being designated for return from injured reserve and that the team will make a final decision on his status on Friday. Henry missed the final nine games of the regular season because of his foot injury.

In the eight games he did play, Henry ran for 937 yards and 10 touchdowns so his presence would be a valuable one for the AFC’s top seed as they try to advance to the AFC Championship Game for the second time in three years.

Vrabel said that no players have been ruled out for injury at this point. Cornerback Janoris Jenkins and linebacker Derick Roberson returned to practice after missing Wednesday’s session.