NFL fines Dak Prescott $25,000 for comments about officials

Getty Images

Apology not accepted.

The NFL has fined Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott $25,000 for the comments he made after Sunday’s playoff loss to the 49ers, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Prescott apologized for the remarks on Tuesday, after the NBA Referees Association issued a statement criticizing him for condoning the throwing of objects at game officials.

Initially, Prescott expressed disapproval at the throwing of objects by fans, when he was under the impression that the fans were throwing objects at Cowboys players. Once Prescott was told that the objects were meant for game officials, Prescott changed his tune.

“Credit to them then. Yeah, credit to them. Credit. Credit to them,” Prescott said.

Asked if he was serious, Prescott made it clear he was not joking.

“Yeah, I mean, yeah, if they weren’t at us, and if the fans felt the same way as us, and that’s what they were doing it for, yeah,” Prescott said. “I’m guessing that’s why the refs took off and got out of there so fast. Yeah, I think everybody is upset with the way that this thing played out. As I said, I’m sure a fan would feel the same way that we do.”

Ultimately, the Cowboys should be upset only with themselves. For calling a quarterback draw with 17 seconds left and no timeouts. For running 17 yards, instead of 10 or 12. For not clearing a path for the umpire, who busted his ass to spot the ball quickly. For not getting the ball to the umpire, not the center.

It was a failure of coaching and execution by the Cowboys. The officials did nothing wrong.

Even if they had, there’s no place for throwing objects from the stands, for any reason.