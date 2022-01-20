Rams designate Ernest Jones to return from IR

Getty Images

Earlier this week, Rams head coach Sean McVay mentioned in a press conference that there was a possibility linebacker Ernest Jones could return to practice.

Now possibility has turned into reality.

Los Angeles designated Jones to return from injured reserve on Thursday. Jones has been out since suffering a high-ankle sprain in the Rams’ victory over the Vikings back in Week 16.

Jones had emerged as a key defender for Los Angeles in the back half of the season. He began the year mainly playing special teams. But he started his first game in Week Eight against Houston and recorded nine total tackles, a tackle for loss, two quarterback hits, and an interception.

In all, Jones tallied 61 tackles, 1.0 sacks, four passes defensed, and a pair of interceptions in 15 games with seven starts.

Getting a key defender like Jones back would be a boost to a defense that had its best outing of the year in Monday’s Wild Card victory over the Cardinals. The Rams allowed only 183 yards and forced a pair of turnovers in their 34-11 win.