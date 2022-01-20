Rams have no changes to their practice report Thursday

Getty Images

The Rams’ practice report Thursday was exactly the same as Wednesday.

Safety Taylor Rapp (concussion) remained out of practice. He will have to progress through the process to have a chance to play Sunday, and time is running out on this week.

Eric Weddle came out of retirement to play 19 snaps in the wild card round with the team’s starting safeties, Rapp and Jordan Fuller, both out against the Cardinals. Fuller is on season-ending injured reserve with an ankle injury.

Terrell Burgess and Nick Scott started for the Rams.

Left tackle Andrew Whitworth (knee) and running back Buddy Howell (hamstring) also remained out of practice. Whitworth played 30 of 60 snaps against the Cardinals, with Joe Noteboom replacing him.

Receiver Brandon Powell (ribs), linebacker Troy Reeder (ankle) and receiver Ben Skowronek (back) again were limited participants.