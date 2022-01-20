Skip Holtz, Kirby Wilson will coach USFL teams

Getty Images

The USFL announced two more head coaches for the season that it plans to launch this spring.

Skip Holtz will coach the Birmingham Stallions and Kirby Wilson will coach the Pittsburgh Maulers. Bart Andrus (Philadelphia Stars), Todd Haley (Tampa Bay Bandits), Mike Riley (New Jersey Generals), and Kevin Sumlin (Houston Gamblers) were previously announced as head coaches and there are two more announcements to come for the New Orleans Breakers and Michigan Panthers.

Holtz spent the last nine seasons at Louisiana Tech, but was fired at the end of the 2021 season after going 3-9. Holtz has also been a head coach at South Florida, East Carolina, and Connecticut during a college coaching career that also featured time on his father Lou’s staffs at Notre Dame and South Carolina.

Wilson spent most of the last 25 years as an assistant in the NFL. He was most recently the running backs coach for the Raiders in 2019 and 2020 and previously served in the same role for seven other teams.