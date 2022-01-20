Steve Spagnuolo: Up to Andy Reid if Willie Gay plays

Getty Images

Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay was arrested for misdemeanor damage to property on Wednesday and it remains to be seen whether he will play for the team against the Bills on Sunday.

Gay did not practice on Thursday and defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo said that it will be up to head coach Andy Reid to decide whether Gay is in the lineup or not.

A criminal complaint, via the Kansas City Star, said the damage was to “a vacuum, cell phone screen, wall/door frame and a humidifier” and that it totaled $225. Gay’s agents said in a statement that Gay was visiting his son and got into an argument with the child’s mother. They said that the matter should be resolved on Thursday by paying a fine and replacing the damaged items, but there’s been no official word about the case.

Reid will not speak to reporters on Thursday. He is set to speak on Friday and more information about Gay’s status should come at that point.