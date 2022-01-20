Texans claim Kingsley Keke off waivers

Getty Images

Defensive lineman Kingsley Keke started this week as a member of the Packers with a chance to win a Super Bowl.

Now he’ll start the offseason program on a team that currently doesn’t have a head coach.

Via Field Yates of ESPN, the Texans have claimed Keke off waivers. The Packers cut him on Wednesday.

Keke was a contributor to Green Bay’s defense throughout the season, though he did not play in the last three games for various reasons. He finished 2021 appearing in 12 games with eight starts, recording 23 total tackles, 2.5 sacks, three passes defensed, and a forced fumble.

A fifth-round pick in 2019, Keke has played in 41 games with 17 starts, amassing 6.5 career sacks.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur was asked about Keke on Thursday and declined to specify why the team cut him.

“I’d rather not get into that one too much,” LaFleur said, via Matt Schneidman of TheAthletic.com. “Sometimes you gotta make some tough decisions.”

LaFleur added that he thought Keke would get another opportunity in the league.

That will happen for Keke in Houston.