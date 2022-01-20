Texans interview Josh McCown for head coaching job

Getty Images

Josh McCown interviewed for the Texans’ head coaching job Thursday, 363 days after initially interviewing for it. The Texans announced the interview.

He also interviewed for the job last year when the Texans were looking for a full-time replacement for Bill O’Brien.

There was talk in league circles last year that David Culley’s hiring was a bridge to McCown becoming the head coach. But McCown never joined Culley’s coaching staff, and Culley lasted only one season on the job.

McCown was on the Texans’ roster at the end of the 2020 season and has never coached in college or pro football. He has previously coached at the high school level, including coaching quarterbacks for his sons’ team at Myers Park High School in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Texans also have interviewed former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, Chargers offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi, Florida Atlantic special assistant to the head coach Hines Ward and Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon. They have requested an interview with Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell.