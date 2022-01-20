Tom Brady takes a rest day Thursday

Getty Images

And on the second (practice) day, Tom Brady rested.

The Bucs gave their starting quarterback a day off from practice Thursday.

Nose tackle Steve McLendon also got a rest day.

Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (hamstring) returned to practice on a limited basis after sitting out Wednesday.

Those were the only changes to the team’s practice report from the previous day.

Receiver Cyril Grayson (hamstring), running back Ronald Jones (ankle), center Ryan Jensen (ankle), right tackle Tristan Wirfs (ankle) and outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul (personal) remained out of practice.

Offensive tackle Josh Wells (quadriceps), running back Giovani Bernard (hip/knee) and linebacker Lavonte David (foot) again were limited.