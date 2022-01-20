Tom Brady: We should all approach this week as nothing but football

Getty Images

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady isn’t thinking about anything but preparing for the Rams this week, and he doesn’t want his teammates thinking about anything else, either.

Brady said today that this is not a time for any distractions, of any kind.

“I don’t do anything extra this week,” Brady said. “I just want to do football. That’s all I want to do, prepare and get ready. That’s how we should all approach it. This isn’t the time for the trips to the movie theaters. This is the time to lock in on football. This is all we have, three days left and then we’ve got to earn more. Look at it like that, everything, you can put off until the end of the year, and we hope the end of the year isn’t Sunday. But you have to earn it.”

Brady’s teams have won 35 postseason games in his career, and he’s all-in on winning No. 36 on Sunday.