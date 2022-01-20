Tom Telesco: I don’t think a lot about my job security

Getty Images

Chargers General Manager Tom Telesco’s ninth year on the job ended without a trip to the postseason and that makes it seven times that the Chargers have fallen short of the playoffs during his tenure.

Telesco was asked why the team has habitually been out of the playoffs over the course of his tenure and said he’s “not really concerned with past years” because he saw this year as “a beginning more than anything else” due to head coach Brandon Staley’s arrival. He called the year an “exciting start” to Staley’s time with the team and that he loves “the identity” that Staley has given the Chargers.

Exciting or not, the inability to advance to the playoffs with a roster that includes players like quarterback Justin Herbert, defensive end Joey Bosa, and wide receiver Keenan Allen led to a question about whether Telesco felt he was on the hot seat heading into Year 10 with the team.

“I don’t think a lot about job security,” Telesco said.

Telesco said he understands outside frustration with the team missing the playoffs so often and that he believes they’ve been aggressive in trying to get the team where it wants to go. He also said he doesn’t believe in “windows” when it comes to making a run with the players listed above, but others might not feel the same way if the third season of Herbert’s career passes without a playoff berth.