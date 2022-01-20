Tom Telesco: I don’t think a lot about my job security

January 20, 2022
Chargers General Manager Tom Telesco’s ninth year on the job ended without a trip to the postseason and that makes it seven times that the Chargers have fallen short of the playoffs during his tenure.

Telesco was asked why the team has habitually been out of the playoffs over the course of his tenure and said he’s “not really concerned with past years” because he saw this year as “a beginning more than anything else” due to head coach Brandon Staley’s arrival. He called the year an “exciting start” to Staley’s time with the team and that he loves “the identity” that Staley has given the Chargers.

Exciting or not, the inability to advance to the playoffs with a roster that includes players like quarterback Justin Herbert, defensive end Joey Bosa, and wide receiver Keenan Allen led to a question about whether Telesco felt he was on the hot seat heading into Year 10 with the team.

“I don’t think a lot about job security,” Telesco said.

Telesco said he understands outside frustration with the team missing the playoffs so often and that he believes they’ve been aggressive in trying to get the team where it wants to go. He also said he doesn’t believe in “windows” when it comes to making a run with the players listed above, but others might not feel the same way if the third season of Herbert’s career passes without a playoff berth.

16 responses to "Tom Telesco: I don't think a lot about my job security

  1. Me neither, but thankfully I’m self-employed. Seriously though, I think their problem has been more coaching related than drafting, free agents, etc. I mean, that roster has some real studs. Almost criminal not to get a Wild Card spot with that crew of men.

  2. I don’t get why fans think these multi-millionaire gms and coaches are worried about getting canned. In some cases they’ve mades tens of millions of dollars.

    They’ll be okay if they’re fired.

  3. I have yet to ever hear a General Manager in any sport ever say, “yeah, I have woefully underperformed. I’m just not very good at what I’m supposed to be doing, which is obvious to everyone except the person who should fire me and I’ve essentially stolen the money I’ve been given. The owner must be an imbecile to continue employing me, but I’m going to keep coming here and pile- driving the organization into irrelevance until they change the locks on the front door.” Even Matt Millen thought he was doing a good job……..

  5. Tom Telesco is in the upper half of GM’s in the league.

    If he was somehow available he would be the top name on the lists of teams looking for a GM now.

  6. What a cool trade it’d be to swap Aaron Rodgers for Justin Herbert straight up. Aaron gets to go back to play in sunny California and instantly boost Chargers and Packers gets a long term prospect.

  7. Herbie had 5000yds and 38tds. NO PLAYOFFS. They can’t expect that every year. Telesco has never won the division. He is the whipping boy for the Spanos to keep the heat off the sons who shouldn’t be involved in the GM duties or running the origination. Both sons are heavily involved and under-qualified. Nepotism is a great thing.

  8. QBs have a high bust rate.
    They got lucky with Herbert.
    What if he was as effective as … Sam Darnold, Baker Mayfield, Mitch Trubisky …

    As for Bosa, he is a great player but also a very high draft pick (3rd). If your team stinks you have access to very high picks, so taking a highly regarded player is a no brainer.

    I’m more interested in how the 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th round picks go for 5 + years.

    If Herbert had turned out to be so-so then maybe he’d be fired by now. I’m not saying he’s a bad GM, but I don’t see any proof he’s a good one either. There are worse and there are better.

  11. He can only draft and suggest. When coaches decide to “Riverboat” and go for 4th downs like there were no consequences, the trouble begins. I like Staley (to a point) but he’d better adjust his Riverboatin’ or he’ll be rafting with a cane pole soon enough.

  13. Outsiders don’t understand that he has no worries because Spanos is to cheap to fire him.

  14. These clowns make laugh! Do they really think we’re this stupid. Everybody worrys about their job security. Rich or poor if you work for somebody else you have no job security.

