Trey Hendrickson clears concussion protocol, will play Saturday vs. Titans

The Bengals will have their best pass rusher on the field Saturday against the Titans.

Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson has cleared the NFL concussion protocol and will play at Tennessee, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said today.

Hendrickson, who led the Bengals with 14 sacks during the regular season, suffered a concussion during last week’s win over the Raiders. He had already recorded a sack before he left that game, and he has at least half a sack in 14 of the 17 games he has played this season.

Taylor also said nose tackle Josh Tupou and wide receiver Stanley Morgan are trending toward being able to play on Saturday.