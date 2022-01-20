Vikings complete interview with Jonathan Gannon

Getty Images

Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon is in demand this week. He conducted a virtual interview with the Vikings on Thursday, the team announced.

Gannon, 39, also had initial interviews with the Broncos and Texans scheduled for this week.

He is the fourth candidate to interview for the head coaching job to replace Mike Zimmer.

Gannon worked as the Vikings’ assistant defensive backs coach from 2014-17. He left to become the Colts’ defensive backs coach in 2018, and he joined the Eagles as defensive coordinator a year ago.

The Vikings also are seeking a replacement for Rick Spielman, who was fired as General Manager. They have interviewed eight candidates for that job, with Patriots senior consultant Eliot Wolf and Browns vice president of player personnel Glenn Cook the latest to talk to the Vikings.