Willie Gay pleads not guilty to misdemeanor property damage charge

Getty Images

Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay was in court Thursday to enter a plea on the misdemeanor criminal property damage charge he faced after being arrested on Wednesday night.

Gay pleaded not guilty to the charge. The Wichita Eagle reports that he is expected to be released from jail on his own recognizance.

Gay is accused of damaging a vacuum, cellphone screen, wall/door frame and a humidifier during an incident at the house of the mother of his child. Gay’s agent issued a statement on Thursday saying his client would pay a fine and replace the vacuum in order to resolve the charges.

Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo said that it will be up to head coach Andy Reid if Gay plays against the Bills on Sunday. Reid speaks to reporters on Friday.