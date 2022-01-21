Andrew Whitworth, Taylor Rapp out for Sunday’s game

Getty Images

The Rams won’t have their left tackle for Sunday’s divisional-round matchup against the Buccaneers.

Head coach Sean McVay told reporters in his Friday press conference that Andrew Whitworth is out for the contest.

Whitworth injured his knee and ankle on Los Angeles’ first offensive play during Monday’s victory over the Cardinals. Whitworth came back in the game and ended up playing 30 offensive snaps. But he didn’t play in the second half.

Joe Noteboom is expected to start at left tackle in Whitworth’s absence and could make some money as a pending free agent in a marquee game. The 2018 third-round pick started two games in Whitworth’s stead this season. He’s appeared in 47 games with 17 starts in four seasons.

McVay also told reporters that Taylor Rapp (concussion) is out for Sunday’s game. And while linebacker Ernest Jones was designated to return earlier this week, he also won’t play in the divisional round.

Los Angeles’ full injury report will be released later on Friday.