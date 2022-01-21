Bears complete interviews with Leslie Frazier, Ryan Poles

Getty Images

The Bears’ head coaching and General Manager searches continued on Friday.

The team announced that they have completed interviews with Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier for the coaching vacancy. They also interviewed Chiefs executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles for the G.M. spot.

Both men have been popular names in this hiring cycle.

Frazier is on the Dolphins’ list of candidates and word on Friday is that he’ll interview with the Giants on Saturday. Jim Caldwell, Dennis Allen, Byron Leftwich, Dan Quinn, Todd Bowles, and Matt Eberflus have also been on the Bears’ radar.

Poles was a finalist for the Giants G.M. job and he’s reportedly one of two Vikings candidates to get called back for a second interview. Eliot Wolf, Ran Carthon, Champ Kelly, Reggie McKenzie, and Morocco Brown are in the mix as well.