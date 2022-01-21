Bills issue no injury designations for Sunday

Getty Images

The playoffs are a good time to have a healthy roster and the Bills are about as healthy as a team can be in January.

For the second straight week, the Bills issued no injury designations for a Sunday game. Everyone on the active roster is set to play in Kansas City this weekend.

Defensive end Mario Addison was the only player even listed with an injury during the practice week. He was limited by a shoulder injury on Wednesday and Thursday before moving up to a full session on Friday. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs didn’t practice on Friday, but it was a rest day for the team’s top wideout.

That should leave him in great shape for Sunday’s bid for a win in the stadium where Buffalo’s season came to an end last year.