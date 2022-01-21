Brian Daboll finishes interview with Giants

Getty Images

Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll became the first candidate to interview for the Giants’ head coaching position, the team announced. It came shortly after the Giants hired Joe Schoen from the Bills as their General Manager.

Daboll and Schoen worked together the past four seasons.

Daboll, 46, spoke Friday evening via videoconferencing with team president John Mara, chairman Steve Tisch and Schoen.

Daboll joined the Bills in 2018 after helping lead Alabama to its 17th national championship in 2017 as the Crimson Tide’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. He was named the NFL’s assistant coach of the year in 2020.

Daboll has 20 years of NFL coaching experience. He spent 11 seasons with the Patriots and served as the offensive coordinator for the Browns (2009-10), Dolphins (2011) and Chiefs (2012). He was the Jets’ quarterbacks coach in 2007-08.