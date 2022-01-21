Bruce Arians: Tristan Wirfs, Ryan Jensen “progressing nicely”

Getty Images

The Buccaneers got right tackle Tristan Wirfs and center Ryan Jensen back at practice on Friday, but their availability for Sunday’s game is still uncertain.

After the session, head coach Bruce Arians said the team limited their reps. Both players are dealing with ankle injuries that kept them out of Wednesday and Thursday’s practices.

“They both moved around in the individual drills,” Arians said in his press conference. “We didn’t put them in any team stuff so they wouldn’t get tripped up or anything. It’s still 48 hours and they’re progressing nicely.”

Arians said the Buccaneers will likely take up until inactives are due 90 minutes before the game to make a decision on whether or not Wirfs and Jensen will play.

As for Leonard Fournette, Arians said the running back looked good in practice this week. He’s coming off a hamstring injury that landed him on IR with a few weeks to go in the regular season.

“He didn’t have the setback he had last week, so we’ll wait and see,” Arians said.

The Buccaneers’ full injury report with game statuses will be released later on Friday.