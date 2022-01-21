Clyde Edwards-Helaire exits injury report, Darrel Williams, Rashad Fenton questionable

Getty Images

Chiefs coach Andy Reid said after practice that 52 of 53 players participated. Cornerback Rashad Fenton (back) did not, and he is listed as questionable.

Fenton injured his back in pregame warmups before the wild card game against the Steelers and did not play. He made eight starts during the regular season but came off the bench in the final two weeks of the regular season.

Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire does not carry a designation for Sunday’s game against the Bills. He practiced fully all week.

Edwards-Helaire hasn’t played since injuring his shoulder in Week 16 against the Steelers. He finished the regular season with 646 yards from scrimmage on 138 touches with six total touchdowns in 10 games.

“I felt comfortable with (Edwards-Helaire) practicing today, and he did practice full speed and all that,” Reid said, via Charles Goldman of USA Today. “Listen, I’m still recovering from telling you guys he was going to play last week, so I’m not going to say anything until the fish is in the boat.”

Running back Darrel Williams played only eight snaps last week, getting 4 yards on one carry. His toe injury has him questionable for this week after returning to practice Friday.

“He moved around well today, but let me see how he does,” Reid said. “He only practiced today, so we’ll see how he does here in the next day, see where he’s at.”